TRUMP: States That Want COVID Aid Need to ‘Adjust’ Sanctuary Policies

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump suggested that his administration might tie immigration policy to future federal assistance for states that need it.

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Liberal states and cities that have embraced sanctuary policies—which prevent law enforcement from working with federal immigration officials—may need to rethink their policies, Trump said.

“We’d want certain things also, including sanctuary-city adjustments,” Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“People are being protected that shouldn’t be protected,” he continued. “And a lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities… If we’re going to do something for the states, I think we probably want something having to do with sanctuary cities.”

As the coronavirus quarantine continues to inflict financial pain and suffering on Americans everywhere, Democrats who already were pushing toward expansive, socialism-laced welfare policies have been loath to consider letting “nonessential” businesses reopen.

Instead, left-wing state executives are seeking to force the federal government’s hand on additional stimulus packages that already have added more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

Some blue states—such as California—have even pledged to provide illegal immigrants with substantial state-funded stipends to supplement their lost wages.

Republican leaders, in turn, have been hesitant to promise additional financial assistance to the “Democrat run” states where reckless spending on controversial policies has led to poor financial stewardship.

It wouldn’t be fair to the other states to reward “bad management and give them the money that they lost,” Trump said.

The Trump administration already withholds certain funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration policies.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in February that Trump’s Justice Department has every right to do this, since some of the funding is discretionary.