Trump Compares Antifa to MS-13, Considers It a Domestic Terror Organization

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump said he’d support the effort to name Antifa—the far-left group that regularly employs violence against journalists and spectators—a domestic terror organization.

Trump compared the group to the violent gang MS-13 in a tweet Saturday.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, has wreaked havoc in prominent cities like Portland. Its continued violence spurred a number of GOP senators to call on the federal government to take action against its anarchic demonstrations.

“Antifa is a group of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their unhinged agenda through aggressive violence,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a statement after introducing a resolution to condemn Antifa and designate it as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their only purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views,” Cruz said.

During a hearing last week, Cruz told FBI Director Christopher Wray that he would submit a formal letter asking the Department of Justice to carry out a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act investigation, which targets organized criminal activity in the U.S.

“The bureau has significant tools to go after organizations, criminal enterprises that engage, that use anonymity, that use masks to carry out violence, groups like the Klan, groups like at times the Mafia,” Cruz said, noting that Antifa has coordinated its protests and violent behavior.