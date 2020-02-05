Trump Rejects Susan Collins’s Claim He ‘Learned Something’ from Impeachment

‘I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump reportedly pushed back on a claim by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that impeachment had taught him a lesson, reaffirming that he had done nothing to feel bad about.

“It was a perfect call,” he told reporters during a private lunch, referencing his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Collins has vocally expressed concern about Trump’s phone call with Zelenskiy, saying it was “wrong” to pressure a foreign ally to investigate a domestic political rival. But Trump reiterated that he had done no such thing, according to The Hill.

Earlier this week, Collins said she would vote to acquit Trump during the Senate’s vote, arguing that the House Democrats had not met the “burden of showing that the president’s conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office.”

“I believe that the president has learned from this case,” she told CBS News. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson. I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future.”

CBS NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tells @NorahODonnell she will vote to acquit Pres. Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, adding that she believes “the president has learned from this case.” Watch more tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. https://t.co/oxGYtYgjBw pic.twitter.com/Wv4PmGINZk — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 4, 2020

Trump has slammed the Democrats’ impeachment efforts as a baseless sham. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump of both the Democrats’ charges on Wednesday evening.