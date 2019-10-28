Trump Wants to Cancel WaPo, NYTimes Subscriptions for ALL Government Agencies

‘They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump plans to make good on his threat to cancel the federal government’s subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post, two left-leaning publications he’s dubbed the biggest source of “fake news” in the country.

Trump told Fox News last week that the administration doesn’t “even want it in the White House anymore,” referring to the Times.

The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

“We’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post. They’re fake,” the president said.

The Washington Post Story, about my speech in North Carolina and tweet, with its phony sources who do not exist, is Fake News. The only thing people were talking about is the record setting crowd and the tremendous enthusiasm, far greater than the Democrats. You’ll see in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Such a move would also prevent wasteful spending, said Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Canceling unnecessary subscriptions for every government agency would save “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said.

Trump has already canceled the White House’s subscriptions, but it’s unclear whether he can force other government agencies to do the same, according to the Wall Street Journal.

When asked about the president’s decision, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Jonathan Karl, said it doesn’t matter: “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them. Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won’t make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

Trump is not the first president to cancel the subscriptions of publications he doesn’t like.

In 1962, John F. Kennedy said he no longer wanted to see copies of the New York Herald Tribune in the White House, opting for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch instead.