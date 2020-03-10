Trump Campaign Calls Out Twitter’s Double-Standard on ‘Manipulated’ Biden Video

‘Understandably, the Biden campaign has a strategic interest in intimidating social media companies into suppressing true and embarrassing video evidence…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The Trump campaign clapped back after left-leaning Twitter selectively labeled a video highlighting Democratic front-runner Joe Biden‘s many gaffes as “manipulated media.”

I agree with Joe! https://t.co/h84mD7jVPW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

The offending video showed a clip of Biden—whom some have said shows signs of clinical dementia—fumbling with his words before arriving at the conclusion that “we can only re-elect Donald Trump.” The video did not alter or manipulate Biden’s statement, although it cut off before he completed his sentence.

Trump campaign officials called Twitter’s label a double-standard, noting that similar videos released on Biden’s own social media had avoided the label, reported Fox News.

“Understandably, the Biden campaign has a strategic interest in intimidating social media companies into suppressing true and embarrassing video evidence of Joe Biden’s continued inability to communicate coherently,” wrote Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other company decision-makers.

Glassner said Biden’s frequent confusion was “a sad truth that has been publicly noted by Democrats and media figures alike.”

But he said media—including Twitter—were overcompensating for the concerns they, themselves, had raised only a short time ago.

“[I]t appears that many people employed by Big Tech corporations in Silicon Valley are assisting the Biden campaign by instituting a special ‘Biden protection rule’ that effectively censors and silences legitimate political speech Biden’s campaign and its supporters do not like,” Glassner wrote.

Despite the glaring flaws that the septuagenarian former vice president and his main opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, both face heading into the general election, the Left has been determined to present Biden in a positive light after the bruising primary battle.

The Democratic nominating contest came into clearer focus after last week’s Super Tuesday primaries and could be resolved if Sanders—as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the last remaining female candidate—fail to gain any further traction in a spate of upcoming primaries.

“The Biden campaign is scared as hell that voters will see the flood of unedited and embarrassing verbal stumbles that will continue go viral if ‘Status Quo Joe’ is the nominee,” Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark told Fox News.

“Twitter shouldn’t be an enforcement arm of Joe Biden’s campaign strategy, but if they choose to police every video clip they must hold his own campaign to the same standard.”

Glassner pointed to a video posted by Biden’s account and called on Twitter to label it, similarly, as manipulated media.