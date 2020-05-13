Trump Calls Out Biden Lie: ‘How Do You Know Nothing If You’re One of the Unmaskers?’

‘I suspect you’ll have—if it’s possible—even bigger stories coming out…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) In what was intended to be an update on state responses to the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump responded on Wednesday to the breaking developments that former Vice President Joe Biden and other top Obama administration officials requested to unmask Michael Flynn during the transition of power.

During his summit with the governors of North Dakota and Colorado, Trump fielded a wide range of press questions, including one about the unmasking release.

He specifically called out Biden for claiming in an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday that he knew nothing about the FBI’s Flynn investigation.

“How do you know nothing if you’re one of the unmaskers?” Trump asked.

“It’s one of the very big stories, and I suspect you’ll have—if it’s possible—even bigger stories coming out,” Trump added.

The declassification of several key documents in the Russia-gate conspiracy have added new fuel to the criminal probe being led by special prosecutor John Durham, which is expected to wrap sometime this summer with prosecutions likely.