TRUMP: Biden Would Finish Building Border Wall If Elected

‘ You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) If Joe Biden wins the election, he’ll have no choice but to finish the construction of the southern border wall, according to President Donald Trump.

Biden has said that he won’t continue the construction of Trump’s border wall, but Trump argued this week that there would be a “revolution” if Biden refused to secure the border.

“What he wants open borders, he wants people pouring into our country, and he wants, you know, drugs and all the other problems,” Trump said. “You’ll never solve it without this. He’ll complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it.”

Biden himself has supported additional border fencing in the past.

In 2006, Biden—then a U.S. senator—warned that the drugs coming into the country from Mexico were a huge problem. He vowed to vote for the Securer Fence Act, which authorized the construction of 700 miles of fencing between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats—and some of you won’t like it—I voted for 700 miles of fence,” Biden said at the time.

“But, let me tell you, we can build a fence 40 stories high,” he continued. “Unless you change the dynamic in Mexico and—and you will not like this, and—punish American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals—unless you do those two things, all the rest is window-dressing.”

Biden went on to argue that “the fence is needed,” because “people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin.”

“Now, I know I’m not supposed to say it that bluntly, but they’re the facts,” Biden continued.

Biden’s campaign defended his past remarks by shifting the attention back to Trump, whose approach to illegal immigration is “repugnant,” according to Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign.