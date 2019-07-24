RASMUSSEN: Majority Believe Trump Just as Ethical as Other Politicians

‘Fortunately, the politicians aren’t nearly as important as they think they are…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The majority of voters believe President Donald Trump is just as ethical as other politicians, according to a new poll.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 54% of voters nationwide think of Trump the same way they think of other politicians: He might not the greatest moral role model, but he’s doing the job he was elected to do.

About 29% of national voters believe the president is, in fact, more ethical than most politicians, and 25% said he’s about as ethical as most in his current profession.

In comparison, 59% of voters said in May that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was just as ethical as other politicians.

The difference in opinion divided directly along party lines. While 87% of Republicans said Trump meets the normal ethical standard for politicians, 75% of Democrats argued that he’s less ethical than most.

Slightly more than half of independents, 52%, agreed with Republicans.

Americans aren’t looking to their politicians for moral guidance. Just 35% of voters said they believe the president is a good role model, and 31% believe most members of Congress are good role models.

Few voters think their elected officials care about what they think, the poll indicated, and most believe congressional members sell out more often than not.

Recent data also revealed that 87% of voters believe corruption is widespread in the federal government—even under Trump’s administration.

Still, Trump’s job approval ratings remain steady. He recently hit his highest-ever approval rating, reaching 44%.

“Fortunately, the politicians aren’t nearly as important as they think they are,” Rasmussen said in a statement.

“Just about all positive change in American beings far from the halls of power in Washington,” he said. “The culture and technology lead our nation forward while politics and politicians lag behind.”

Compared to the competition’s, voters are likely to prefer Trump’s overall policies.

When asked about the ideas being offered by Democratic presidential candidates, 43% of registered voters said they thought Democrats would move the country in the right direction, while 48% said they would not, according to a recent USA Today poll.