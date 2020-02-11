Trump Predicts AOC Will Challenge Schumer—And Win

‘I think she will kick his ass…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump predicted last week that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., will launch a primary bid against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the 2022 New York Senate election—and win.

Trump reportedly said Ocasio–Cortez could “kick [Schumer’s] ass” if she ran against him, according to Fox News’s Bret Baier.

In lunch previewing the SOTU tonight -President @realDonaldTrump says it will be “extraordinarily low key”. He also says about Democrats – @AOC will run against Senator Chuck Schumer and “I think she will kick his ass”. Both on the record. — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 4, 2020

Schumer’s impeachment failure could hurt his chances at reelection, Trump explained, noting that the same goes for other Democratic leaders, such as House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN! My poll numbers great. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Ocasio–Cortez has been hailed as the “future of the Democratic Party” by many radical liberals, and she’s admitted she fully intends to push the Democratic Party farther to the Left.

Last month, Ocasio–Cortez argued that the U.S.’s current political structure leaves no room for leftists, and claimed the Democratic Party is actually the “center-conservative” party.

“We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all — not even a floor vote that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it,” she continued.

“So this is not a ‘left’ party. There are ‘left’ members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

Another of Ocasio–Cortez’s controversial proposals, the Green New Deal, received a floor vote in the Senate but was unanimously defeated after many Democratic senators, including the bill’s co-sponsors, refused to vote in favor of it.