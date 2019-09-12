Trump 2020 Campaign Plans to Fly Anti-Socialism Banner Above Dems’ Debate

‘Let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump reelection campaign plans to fly a banner above tonight’s Democratic primary debate that says, “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy!”

The banner will cost around $7,500 and will be in the sky above the debate venue for four hours ahead of the debate, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to ABC News.

“Every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America,” said campaign deputy communications director Erin Perrine in a statement. “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

The Trump 2020 teams also purchased two full-page newspaper ads against the Democrats in Houston’s local papers. The ads specifically target Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Julia Castro, whose hometown is San Antonio. One of the ads against Castro accuses him for “obstructing the president.”

“Donate to San Antonio’s deplorables and join the prestigious list of those who stand tall for America,” the ad reads.

The ads will also highlight the differences between Democrats and public opinion on healthcare issues, specifically on Medicare for All.

Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America! Text “USA” TO 88022https://t.co/AZmClks0rI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 11, 2019

President Trump has poked jabs at the Democratic candidates during the past two primary debates. When asked how he thinks tonight’s debate will go, Trump said, “I think they’re all going to do poorly.”

“Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? It’s a very unexciting group of people,” Trump continued.