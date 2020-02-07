Trump’s Top House Allies to Assume Lead Roles in Future Impeachment Fights

‘My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The GOP is giving President Donald Trump’s closest allies a more prominent role in the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will soon become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, is expected to take over Jordan’s spot on the House Oversight Committee, according to The Hill.

The move comes as Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., considers a possible primary challenger to newly appointed Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson in December, although Trump allies had been angling for Collins to fill the vacancy.

“I was very supportive of the decision to for Jim to ultimately take over the Judiciary Committee once Doug steps down next month, and I think Jim’s going to do a great job,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

“He’s already done a great job on Oversight, and I think that Mark Meadows is going to be a very, very solid replacement for Jim over there.”

Both of the committees played a significant role in Trump’s recent impeachment by partisan House Democrats. It now seems that the GOP, led by Trump, is looking to become more proactive on both committees to prevent further Democratic investigations.

The White House reportedly requested the transfers, which shows just how closely Trump is working with the House Freedom Caucus, of which Jordan and Meadows are both members.

Meadows has announced that he will not run again for his seat in North Carolina, fueling speculation that he may have higher Senate ambitions—or possibly be eyeing a White House appointment in Trump’s second term.

“My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning,” he said in December.

Jordan, who temporarily joined the House Intelligence Committee during the hearings led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has already made it clear he will oppose any of the House Democrats’ efforts to continue investigations President Trump.

The two Democrat-led committees have relentlessly continued to file subpoenas into Trump, including efforts to obtain his private financial records and tax documents.

“The facts are solidly on the president’s side,” Jordan told Fox News. Impeachment was “ridiculous,” he added, and the American people “know that.”