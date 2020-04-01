Trump Admin Rejects Requests to Reopen Enrollment for Obamacare

Still wants the entire law repealed…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration has rejected Democrats’ requests to reopen Obamacare enrollment amid the Wuhan virus pandemic.

The White House was reportedly considering relaunching HealthCare.gov enrollment, according to Politico, in order to offer an insurance option to Americans out of work right now.

But the administration decided against it, instead choosing to explore other options.

It is still possible for those who have recently lost their employer-based health plans to enroll for Obamacare.

Several Democratic state governments have already reopened special enrollment in their state-run plans.

But most states rely on the federal government for direction, according to Politico.

By keeping special enrollment closed, the Trump administration has signaled that it wants to continue its fight to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act, and thus does not want to advertise it as a public option or expand its use.

The Trump administration has already used the Wuhan virus pandemic to successfully roll back at least one Obamacare regulation.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Recover, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Americans can buy over-the-counter medicines with the Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts — an action that was considered illegal under Obamacare’s Medicine Cabinet Tax.

Now, Americans can use their pre-tax insurance dollars to buy “cold and flu drugs, allergy medication, children’s fever relievers, and menstrual cramp relief medication.”

The fate of the entire Affordable Care Act is still unclear. In March, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from several Democrat-led states fighting the Trump administration’s efforts to gradually toss Obamacare provisions.

The Democratic states asked for a fast-track review with a decision by late June, before the 2020 elections in November. But the justices probably will hear arguments in the fall, with a decision likely in the spring of 2021.

The court has twice upheld the heart of the law, with Chief Justice John Roberts memorably siding with the court’s liberals in 2012, amid President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign. The majority that upheld the law twice remains on the court — Roberts and the four liberal justices.