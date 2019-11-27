REPORT: ‘Hundreds’ of Transgender Adults Regret Surgeries

‘How do I go back to being the Debbie that I was?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A growing number of biological women who identify as transgender men said they regret their decision to physically transition, according to a recent report by BBC.

One such woman is Debbie, a female who transitioned to male more than 20 years ago. She told BBC that she deeply regrets her gender reassignment surgery.

“This was a mistake that should never have happened,” she said. “How do I go back to being the Debbie that I was?”

Debbie said she saw becoming a transgender as “a way of trying to escape.” Now, she is transitioning back into a female, BBC reported.

“I thought I was going to be on a journey to becoming a different person… I’d morph into someone else and leave that traumatized woman completely behind,” she explained.

Another transgender male, Thain, agreed and said she wished she had stopped taking hormonal treatments sooner. Now, Thain said she identifies as “gender non-conforming.”

“It wasn’t until I discovered a community who were affirming to gender non-conforming people, which is the radical feminist community, that I really made the decision to stop [to stop transitioning],” she told BBC.

The number of people Dr. James Caspian, a psychotherapist who regularly works with transgenders, said more and more of the patients he works with are expressing this kind of regret.

“This whole area of transgender medicine is very under researched,” he told BBC.

Another biological female, Charlie Evans, who successfully “de-transitioned,” said he now counsels hundreds of young adults “who have had full gender reassignment surgery who wish they hadn’t, and their dysphoria hasn’t been relieved, they don’t feel better for it,” she said.

Many view their gender transition as “the biggest mistake of their lives,” said Walt Heyer, a former transgender who wrote the book Trans Life Survivors.

“The surgery fixed nothing,” Heyer told CBN News. “It only masked and exacerbated deeper psychological problems.”