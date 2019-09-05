NeverTrump Republican: Dems Should Toss Policy Debate, Focus on Bashing President

‘The referendum on Trump will be based on his actions, his affect, his character, his corruption, and how he is reshaping this nation…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rick Wilson, a NeverTrump Republican strategist, advised Democrats to ignore “policy papers” and “get a good slogan” for the 2020 presidential election because it is “a referendum on Trump.”

Wilson wrote the advice column for USA Today on Thursday.

“I’m not judging your policies. I literally don’t care one whit … Policy is a delusion,” Wilson said about the Democratic presidential candidates.

Even though Wilson said policy is a delusion, he remains concerned that Trump poses a massive threat to America’s values and institutions.

Some would say that public debate about government policy—rather than dismissing it as meaningless—is a core American value and the driving force behind America’s institutions. Not Wilson.

“The referendum on Trump will be based on his actions, his affect, his character, his corruption, and how he is reshaping this nation into a statist personality cult and away from our best values,” Wilson wrote.

Apparently the socialism and identity politics advocated by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and other left-wing Democrats running for president do not put America at risk of statism.

He continued to call Trump a “disease” that has “infected our body politic.”

Wilson said Democrats need to beat Trump in “heart, guts, and being great on TV,” rather than on policy disputes.

The NeverTrump Republican advice column to Democrats has become a genre of its own, but it’s not clear that Democrats care to receive any advice.

Wilson wrote that “America is not as woke as you think” and advised Democrats to pull back on talk about socialism.

“On questions from keeping their private health insurance to abortion to guns to fossil fuels, the Democratic nominee will have to move back into the center to win,” he said.

Wilson said he gave the advice to Democrats so that America would not have to “suffer under Donald Trump for four more long years,” but it’s clear that he is more than simply opposed to the president.

Wilson also has contempt for those who voted for Donald Trump.

After the election he called them “childless single men who masturbate to anime” and “a group of white supremacists and neo-Nazis and frog meme idiots.”