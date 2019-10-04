DNC Chairman: ‘We Have a Lunatic in the White House’

‘This president sets a horrific tone. And he has blood on his hands…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez claimed Trump’s presidency is a threat to the country.

“We have a lunatic in the White House!” he said at an event in Maryland on Thursday.

The Democratic Party’s strategy moving into 2020 is simple, he said: Get Trump out of office.

“Leaders set the tone. And this president sets a horrific tone. And he has blood on his hands. There’s no doubt in my mind about it,” Perez said, according to Maryland Matters. “At the end of the day, if we want to govern, we must first win. We cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the very, very good.”

Perez rails against the president frequently.

Shortly after Trump was elected, Perez claimed he is “the worst president” in American history.

In 2017, Perez tried to claim Trump’s election win was illegitimate and suggested the Republican Party doesn’t care about its voters.

“Donald Trump, you don’t stand for our values. You didn’t win this election,” he said.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed Perez’s remarks as “dangerous” and said he “needs a lesson on how the electoral college works.”

Instead of apologizing, Perez doubled down.

“Tom has not only pointed out that the Russians interfered in this election to help Donald Trump get elected, but Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million people,” Perez’s spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said. “Since before Trump stepped foot in the Oval Office, his divisive and destructive views had already been rejected by a vast majority of the American people.”