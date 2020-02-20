Rashida Tlaib: Student Loan Debt Cancellation a ‘Racial Justice Issue’

Don’t ‘let the haters control the narrative…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., claimed this week that canceling all student loan debt is not just a “social right,” but a “racial justice issue.”

“Even though some middle class and wealthier families have lots of student debt, lower-income earners, especially black and brown people have higher balances and are more likely to leave school because they can’t pay. Canceling all student debt would restore access to education as a right,” she explained at an event at Wayne State University.

Tlaib recently agreed to co-sponsor legislation that would wipe out the more than $1 billion in debt students have accrued, and she said that she did so in part because of the “corporate socialism” that benefits the few and ignores the many.

“College for all and student debt cancellation would be transformative for my residents,” she said. “It would completely give them access to opportunities and that form of government — helping and being a partner, making sure that people have access — I think is key in transforming these structures that I believe are racialized and are very much oppressive to so many of our folks.”

Several other leftist Democrats have made similar remarks about student loan debt cancellation.

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren even said that she’d be willing to bypass Congress entirely if she became president because of the “urgent” nature of this “crisis.”

Several legal scholars have pointed out that ignoring Congress’s authority would be unconstitutional.

But Tlaib said during her panel that progressives shouldn’t “let the haters control the narrative.”

“Government is supposed to be about the people. No matter much how much they say this is never going to happen, the majority of our neighbors, of people across the country don’t think it’s radical. They know it is the right thing to do,” she said.