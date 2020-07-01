Rep. Rashida Tlaib Sides with Palestinian Terrorist After Driving Attack

‘The only terrorists are the cowards who shot to kill a beautiful young man and blamed him for it…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) When it comes to bashing police, Rep. Rashida Tlaib doesn’t let the facts get in the way of her angry activism.

She also doesn’t limit her support of bad actors to American criminals.

The socialist Michigan Democrat recently tweeted her support for a Palestinian terrorist who rammed his car into an Israeli police checkpoint and in an attempt to kill several officers.

Here’s a video of a car ramming attack on a Israeli security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/plOpwlYr0W — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 24, 2020

The disturbing incident was caught on a security camera on June 23. It shows a civilian car in line to pass the officers only for the driver to accelerate and aim for officers at the last moment.

One border officer was rushed to the hospital. The driver, Ahmad Erekat, 27, was killed by police.

Erekat was later identified as the nephew of Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, an anti-Semitic terror organization once headed by Yasser Arafat.

But despite the open-and-shut nature of the attack, Tlaib retweeted four statements from accounts accusing Israeli law enforcement of unjustly killing the driver.

The first was from Noura Erakat, a human rights attorney and assistant professor at Rutgers University.

“You lie. You kill. You lie. This is my baby cousin. He was on his way to pick up his baby sister from the salon for her wedding tonight. He was 27 & full of life. His name is Ahmed. The only terrorists are the cowards who shot to kill a beautiful young man and blamed him for it,” Erakat wrote.

Tlaib retweeted Erakat again when she wrote that Israelis “left him to bleed out for 1.5 hours,” and that “Israeli cowards claim it was a car ramming incident.”

The next retweet was from an account that said, “We send our love and support to the Erakat family for the tragic murder of their son at the hands of Israeli police.”