Apropos of Nothing, Tlaib Tells Pro-Lifers: ‘You Shouldn’t Want to Have Sex with Me’

‘Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In a bizarre pro-abortion rant on Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., declared that pro-life voters are “obsessed with our bodies,” and yelling that “maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!”

.@RashidaTlaib at today’s abortion rally: “Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!” Adds that pro-life pols are “commercializing” women’s bodies to make them “less than.” pic.twitter.com/yTt10nNvdY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

Joining dozens of abortion activists at a rally in front of the Supreme Court, Tlaib claimed pro-lifers wanted to “control” women’s bodies.

“This past year, I realized, my, my, my are they obsessed with our bodies, how we talk, how we look, what we stand for,” she said. “I mean, this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country.”

Then things got weird: “And let me tell you,” Tlaib continued. “This obsession with our bodies. You know, I, in the Michigan legislature for six years, used to say to people, ‘Yo, yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!'”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also appeared at the really and made threatening remarks toward Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who have been listening to oral arguments in the high-profile June Medical Services vs. Russo abortion case.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful actions,” Schumer said, earning a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts.