Tlaib Feigns Outrage, ‘Disbelief’ over Pence’s Mackinac Island Motorcade

‘They are common enough that this controversy seems a bit silly to me…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., claimed she was in shock that Vice President Mike Pence brought an eight-car motorcade to Michigan’s Mackinac Island, a tourist destination that has shunned the use of automobiles for decades.

Disgusting. I am in such disbelief that this was allowed to happen. This Administration doesn’t care about the law (you know, the U.S. Constitution), so it shouldn’t surprise me so much that they don’t care about our history or traditions. #MackinacIsland https://t.co/jvyMBCakrG — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019

Pence attended the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference on the island over the weekend, and was escorted by the motorcade due to safety concerns. The island allows exceptions to its motorized vehicle bans for police, construction, emergency cars, etc.

Mark Brewer, the former Michigan Democratic Party chairman echoed Tlaib’s attack on Pence’s motorcade in his own Twitter commentary.

“Ridiculous, unnecessary Mackinac Island @VP Pence motorcade which is disrespectful of Mackinac traditions.”

However, a Mackinac Island ferry company defended the motorcade and said vehicles are on the island all the time.

Lesser known fun fact for our Twitter friends that we thought we’d share. Exceptions always exist. Each year we proudly assist the media in bringing their vehicles to Mackinac Island for the annual @DetroitChamber Policy Conference. Our freight work is always an adventure! ⛴🙌🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MKZeyIZVwD — Shepler’s Ferry (@sheplersferry) September 23, 2019

“We assisted the US Secret Service and it was a proud moment for our freight crew,” the company added.

Former Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley confirmed the ferry company’s statement.