Tlaib Says $15 Minimum Wage Hike Insufficient, Calls for $20/Hr

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., upped the ante and called for a $20 minimum wage, claiming anything less is not enough to cover everyday Americans’ expenses.

Speaking at a Detroit event in support of One Fair Wage, an organization that lobbies for restaurant employees to be paid a standard wage even if they’re tipped, Tlaib came out in support of a $15 minimum wage bill passed by the House on Thursday, and then said it wasn’t enough.

Fighting for our working families sometimes means walking in their shoes. It was only for an hour, but it was hard work. @HouseDemocrats passed #Fightfor15 #OneFairWage & now the Senate needs to. Thank you to @onefairwage for inviting me into your movement. pic.twitter.com/POihHhC7kE — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 22, 2019

“Think about that for one minute. People cannot live on those kinds of wages,” Tlaib said of the current minimum wage. “We can’t allow people to be living off of tips and relying on tipped wages.”

Tlaib sought to attack opposition arguments, not by defending the current controversial increase, but by moving the bar even farther Left.

“By the way, when we started it, it should have been $15. Now I think it should be $20. Make sure America Rising hears that,” she said, referring to a Republican political action committee in attendance. “It should be $20 an hour—$18 to $20 an hour at this point.”

Because the price of everyday goods has increased, workers’ wages need to increase as well, she said.

“They say all of this is going to raise the costs, but I can tell you milk has gone up,” Tlaib said. “Eggs have gone up. Everything has gone up. The cost of food has gone up. The cost of a lot of things that we need has gone up already.”