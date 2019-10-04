Tlaib Says Dems Looking for Ways to Throw White House Officials in Jail

‘Is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them?…Where do we hold them?’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Rashida Tlaib claimed House Democrats are looking into how they can arrest White House officials who don’t comply with congressional subpoenas.

Speaking with constituents at an event in Detroit on Tuesday, Tlaib said jail time is not out of the question.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this,” she said. “So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?”

Democrats are “trying to tread carefully” in this “uncharted territory,” she added.

“I will tell them they can hold all those people right here in Detroit,” she joked. “We’ll take care of them and make sure they show up to the committee hearings.”

Tlaib isn’t the only Democrat who has suggested locking up Trump and other administration officials. Just this week Rep. Maxine waters argued Trump should be tried and locked up in prison.

“Impeachment is not good enough for Trump,” Waters tweeted. “He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Waters said the same of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, last year.