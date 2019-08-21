GOP REP: Tlaib ‘Hates Jews More Than She Loves Her Grandma’

MARK GREEN: ‘She hadn’t visited her grandmother for thirteen years prior to this…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., clearly hates “Jews more than she likes her grandmother,” Republican Rep. Mark Green said when asked about the ongoing controversy between Israel and Tlaib.

Last week, Israel announced it would deny entry to Tlaib and Ilhan Omar just days before their scheduled visit, citing their support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as evidence of their intent to do harm.

Israel then granted Tlaib a humanitarian exception to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, but Tlaib rejected the offer even though she was the one who requested it.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

During an interview with Fox News, Green said Israel was right to bar Tlaib from entering a country when her only intention was to stir up trouble.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous, pretty much everything they said in their press conference was an absolute lie,” Green said. “They said that they were denied because of their faith. That’s crazy, Israel allows Muslims to transition their borders all the time.

“That was just one of many lies. Many others. This grandmother visit and the tears. She hadn’t visited her grandmother for thirteen years prior to this. If she really wanted to go see her grandmother she would have gone,” Green continued.

Green said the idea that Israel should be “punished” for denying Tlaib entry is wrong.

“When Israel gave her the choice, gave her the opportunity and said ‘Look if you just don’t get over there and incite stuff while you’re in those territories, you can go,’ and she said ‘Oh no,'” Green said. “Obviously she hates Jews more than she likes her grandmother, obviously.”