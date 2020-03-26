MeToo Legal Group Refuses to Defend Biden Accuser Due to Presidential Election

‘I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that…’

(Joshua Paladino, Libery Headlines) Time’s Up, an organization founded to defend women in the #MeToo era, said it would not represent Tara Reade, who claims Joe Biden touched her without consent on multiple occasions, because of the presidential campaign.

Reade decided to publicize her accusation in April 2019 after Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative, was criticized for saying that Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head in 2014, The Intercept reported.

After hosts on ABC’s “The View” failed to believe Flores, Reade simultaneously gave an interview, filed a complaint, and brought forward witnesses.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said to The Union. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

Atlantic reporter Edward–Isaac Dovere launched a predictable counter-attack against Reade by claiming that she was working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He based his allegation on comments that Reade made about Putin.

“I love Russia with all my heart … President Putin scares the power elite in America because he is a compassionate, caring, visionary leader,” Reade wrote in December 2018.

Initially, Ellie Driscoll, a program director at the National Women’s Law Center, which houses the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, told Reade that the group would help her with legal and public relations expenses.

Less than a year later, however, Time’s Up Director Sharyn Tejani informed Reade that the organization could not assist her because Biden is a presidential candidate.

She said any involvement would threaten the group’s non-profit status.

“As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the National Women’s Law Center is restricted in how it can spend its funds, including restrictions that pertain to candidates running for election,” Maria Patrick, a NWLC spokesperson, said.

But Ellen Aprill, a tax law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said Time’s Up is overly fearful about their involvement in a presidential election.

“As a legal matter, if the group is clear regarding the criteria used as to whom it is taking to court, show that these are long-established neutral criteria, and they are being applied to individuals completely independent of their running for office, it would not be a violation of tax law,” she said. “Groups are allowed to continue to do what they have always done,”

A conflict of interest appears to be the real reason for Time’s Up’s refusal to aid Reade.

The public relations firm that works with the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is called SKDKnickerbocker.

The managing director for the PR firm, Anita Dunn, is a senior adviser to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.