Tillerson Denies He Tried to Undermine Trump’s Policies

‘I continue to be proud of my service as our country’s 69th Secretary of State…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson denied the accusation that he, along with former White House chief of staff John Kelly, attempted to pit Nikki Haley against President Trump.

In a new memoir, Haley said Tillerson and Kelly tried to persuade her to “undermine” Trump’s policies instead of taking her disagreements to the president directly, assuring her that they weren’t disloyal insubordinates and that everything they had done was for the good of the country.

Haley claimed that, like many others in the White House, Tillerson and Kelly considered themselves Trump’s chaperones who needed to guide the president’s policies.

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” Haley wrote in her book, out this week.

Tillerson denied the allegations in a statement to the Washington Post, clarifying that the only reason he left the White House was because of irreconcilable policy disagreements with Trump.

“During my service to our country as the Secretary of State, at no time did I, nor to my direct knowledge did anyone else serving along with me, take any actions to undermine the President,” Tillerson said.

Like Haley, Tillerson said he was always “candid,” “frank,” and “straightforward” with Trump.

Tillerson also claimed that Haley wasn’t around to discuss White House policy proposals, and that she likely had little knowledge of what transpired between Trump and his top officials.

“Ambassador Haley was rarely a participant in my many meetings and is not in a position to know what I may or may not have said to the President. I continue to be proud of my service as our country’s 69th Secretary of State,” he said.

Trump fired Tillerson in 2018, and in response, Tillerson accused the president of being “undisciplined.”

Trump countered, calling Tillerson “dumb as a rock.”