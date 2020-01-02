THUNBERG: Talking to Trump Would Be a ‘Waste of Time’

‘Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said she didn’t bother to try to talk to President Donald Trump during her visit to the U.S. because doing so would have been a “waste of time.”

During an interview with BBC Radio 4, Thunberg was asked what she would say to Trump had she been given the chance at New York City’s September climate summit.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me? So I probably wouldn’t have said anything. I wouldn’t have wasted my time,” she said.

Thunberg is probably right. Trump is no fan of Thunberg, and recently said Time magazine’s decision to name her 2019’s “Person of the Year” was “so ridiculous.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

He also poked fun at her United Nations speech, saying she “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Although Trump’s mockery and criticism may seem cruel, there’s method in it.

Thunberg’s ascension into the public eye this year follows a long pattern of activists within the environmentalist movement seeking to brainwash and exploit children as part of a coordinated strategy to inure themselves from serious scrutiny.

Past efforts—which include using children as litigants in environmentalist lawsuits and dispatching them as lobbyists and protestors—have met with varying results.

Thunberg herself that her climate activist efforts, notably traveling to and fro across the Atlantic Ocean on a catamaran, have yielded few results.

“We have been striking now for over a year, and still basically nothing has happened,” she said last month. “The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power.”

She then insisted that the world cannot afford to continue doing nothing, and urged her supporters to pressure those in power, like Trump, to act on behalf of the environmentalist movement.

“We can’t go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school and we don’t want to continue—we would love some action from the people in power. People are suffering and dying today. We can’t wait any longer,” she said.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.