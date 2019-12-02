Greta Thunberg Admits Eco-Activism’s True Goal Is to Dismantle ‘Racist’ Oppression

‘We will do whatever it takes to persuade our leaders to unite behind science so clear that even children understand it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Swedish teenage eco-activist Greta Thunberg admitted in an op-ed that environmentalism isn’t just about climate change, it’s about the “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression” that enable it.

To address climate change, we need to “change everything,” and “every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement,” she claimed.

“We cannot just say we care,” Thunberg wrote. “We must show it.”

Action taken to combat climate change “must be powerful and wide-ranging,” she continued. “After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will.”

She urged climate activists to “dismantle” the oppressive systems that fight against them.

Invoking a hyperbolic alarmism so frequently used by leftists that it has become clichéd, Thunberg said that politicians and fossil-fuel companies posed an existential threat.

She said that they’ve “known about climate change for decades … yet the politicians let the profiteers continue to exploit our planet’s resources and destroy its ecosystems in a quest for quick gas that threatens our very existence.”

Thunberg then admitted that there’s little governments can do to ward off the increase in global temperatures.

“Even if countries fulfill their current emissions-reduction pledges, we are headed for a 3.2°C [5.76° Fahrenheit] increase,” she wrote.

Regardless, Thunberg vowed to “keep up a steady drumbeat of strikes, protests, and other actions.”

“We will do whatever it takes to persuade our leaders to unite behind science so clear that even children understand it,” she said. “Collective action works; we have proved that.”

Thunberg is currently sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to attend a climate summit in Madrid. She warned world leaders that “the eyes of all future generations are upon you,” and that they should be prepared to take substantial action after the summit adjourns.

“Show your community, the fossil-fuel industry, and your political leaders that you will not tolerate inaction on climate change anymore,” she wrote. “With numbers on our side, we have a chance.”