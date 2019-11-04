Greta Thunberg Stranded on Wrong Side of the Globe After Refusing to Fly

‘I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Swedish teen eco-activist Greta Thunberg is stranded on the wrong side of the globe after she insisted on sailing to the United Nations’ COP25 environmental summit, which was originally scheduled to take place in Chile.

Chile pulled out of the conference last minute, and it has been moved to Madrid, Spain. But Thunberg said she won’t get there in time by sea.

As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.

It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)

Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.

-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

Thunberg chooses to travel by boat, train, and electric car, refusing to fly on airplanes because of “carbon emissions.” Last week, actor Leonardo DiCaprio hailed Thunberg as a “leader of our time.”

“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways—but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time,” DiCaprio said after posting a picture with the 16-year-old activist.

“History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over.”

DiCaprio, himself, has long faced criticism for his hypocritically excessive ‘carbon footprint’ as the result of frequent jet-setting by private aircraft.

The other environmentalists traveling by boat to Chile said they were shocked to learn the conference had been canceled four weeks into their voyage, but they vowed to use this as an opportunity to bring attention to thee harmful effects of aviation.

“After the initial shock and sadness the news brought, everyone came together determined to continue what we started: putting the climate impact of aviation on the international agenda,” Sail to the COP, a youth climate group, said in a statement.