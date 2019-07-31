Federal Judge Throws Out DNC’s Lawsuit Against Trump Campaign, Russia

‘The First Amendment protects the publication of those stolen documents…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A federal judge threw out the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 campaign, the Russian government, and a number of Trump administration officials, saying the suit had no “moot” or “merit.”

The DNC filed suit against a number of individuals, including Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., claiming they were complicit in Russian collusion, and thus, Russia’s hack into the DNC’s emails.

But Judge John Koeltl said Trump’s campaign officials can’t be held accountable for something they did not do.

“In sum, the DNC does not allege any facts to show plausibly that any of the defendants, other than the Russian Federation, had any role in hacking the DNC’s computers or stealing its information — it attributes that conduct only to the Russian federation. And the DNC does not dispute that the documents were of public importance. Therefore, the First Amendment protects the publication of those stolen documents,” Koeltl wrote.

Similarly, Koeltl said the Russian government can’t be sued by the DNC because it is a sovereign nation.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the DNC, said the committee is disappointed with the Koeltl’s ruling.

“At first glance, this opinion raises serious concerns about our protections from foreign election interference and the theft of private property to advance the interests of our enemies,” Watson said, according to CNN.

President Trump praised the ruling in a series of tweets, calling it “yet another total & complete vindication & exoneration from the Russian, WikiLeaks, and every other form of HOAX perpetrated by the DNC, Radical Democrats and others.

Such a great victory in court yesterday on the Russian Hoax, the greatest political scam in the history of our Country. TREASON! Hopefully, the Attorney Generel of the United States, and all of those working with him, will find out, in great detail, what happened. NEVER AGAIN!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

“The Witch Hunt Ends!” he said.