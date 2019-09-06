Judiciary Committee Member Wants Probe of Blasey Ford’s Truthfulness

‘A misrepresentation before a Senate committee is a very serious offense…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., suggested Christine Blasey-Ford should be investigated if she lodged specious allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing to advance her pro-abortion agenda.

“We have to always make sure that when people come and give sworn testimony before any congressional committee, that it’s truthful and accurate,” Tillis told Fox News after the explosive revelation Blasey Ford might not have acted in good faith.

Tillis is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that conducted the televised Kavanaugh hearings that gripped the nation a year ago.

“Any time that you see something like this, it’s probably worth looking into,” Tillis said, raising the possibility Blasey Ford was “politically motivated.”

The prospect that Blasey Ford was interested in derailing Kavanaugh’s nomination to preserve abortion rights erupted Wednesday when a video surfaced of a speech by her lawyer, Debra Katz.

“Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name,” Katz said of Kavanaugh during the speech at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference.

The asterisk comment might indicate the reason for Blasey Ford’s accusations — if unable to derail his confirmation, to tarnish his name.

“When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine,” Katz said.

“I think it’s worth just checking off the facts,” Tillis said upon learning of Katz’s statements, which contradicted what she and Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats portrayed during the confirmation hearing.

“That does seem to undermine what we all believed was a legitimate traumatic experience in [Ford’s] life,” Tillis said. “We’ll just let the process play out. But clearly, a misrepresentation before a Senate committee is a very serious offense, and hopefully, we can get past that.”

Blasey Ford had no corroborating witnesses, and the prosecutor who interviewed her for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans issued an independent report saying Blasey Ford’s testimony was flush with inconsistencies that made it weaker than a he-said, she-said case.

Committee member Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said she was unsure if Blasey Ford’s accusations were true, and Kavanaugh was cleared in a second FBI probe.