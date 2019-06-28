Think Tank Invites Climate Crusader Jay Inslee, Other Dems to Science-Based Debate

‘If future climate catastrophe at our hand is a “moral certainty,” then it must be scientifically certain, as well…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Heartland Institute will host the 13th annual International Conference on Climate Change on July 25, and the think-tank has invited Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to debate climate science.

Inslee, a radical environmentalist and current Democratic presidential candidate, said a man-made global climate crisis is a “moral certainty,” the Heartland Institute reported.

“The climate scientists on our program are more than happy to have the debate Jay Inslee says needs to happen about the causes and consequences of climate change,” said Heartland Institute Interim President Jim Lakely.

Inslee, as well as former Vice President Al Gore and other radical greens, has called on the Democratic National Committee to host a presidential debate focused exclusively on climate change.

“The floor is open,” Lakely said. “Make the case. If future climate catastrophe at our hand is a ‘moral certainty,’ then it must be scientifically certain, as well. So let’s get that question settled in a public debate—a debate voters must see now so it can rightly consent to the remedies put forth by Jay Inslee and others who are also morally certain about the causes and consequences of climate change.”

The Heartland Institute describes itself as the “leading think tank promoting skepticism of the theory that humans are causing a global climate crisis.”

The event will feature speakers who challenge the so-called scientific consensus on climate change.

These scientists have studied climate change and found that humans have a small and positive impact on the global climate.

The speakers will discuss the impact of the proposed Green New Deal and the consequences of the war on fossil fuels.

The Heartland Institute also offered to host any Democratic presidential candidate other than Inslee who would debate climate change.

Editor’s note: Writer Joshua Paladino is a freelance contributor to the Heartland Institute.