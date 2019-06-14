Think-Tank Writing Green New Deal Struggles w/ the Details

‘I think we’re still in the process of getting people to imagine what we’re talking about…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Seven months after socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, declared that “we need a Green New Deal,” the radical environmentalist group tasked with constructing it hasn’t released any policy details.

New Consensus, a think tank funded by undisclosed sources, has asserted its role in taking the Green New Deal from a far-left fantasy to a tangible policy document, but so far the group is “struggling” and will not disclose “public policy specifics until early next year,” The Atlantic reported.

As New Consensus determines what to put in the Green New Deal, presidential candidates have begun to release rival versions of the climate plan.

“One reasonable summary of what has happened is that everybody except the people who say they are doing the Green New Deal are doing the Green New Deal,” an unnamed climate alarmist told The Atlantic.

Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., said he supports the spirit of the Green New Deal, but he has focused on pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“We have to acknowledge the reality that we must transition off fossil fuels over time, not immediately eliminate fossil fuels,” according to Delaney’s campaign website.

Ocasio–Cortez and New Consensus have distanced themselves from negative emissions technologies, since it would slow the switch to renewable energy, thus taking profits from the ultra-rich supporters of the Green New Deal, such as Tom Steyer, who has no genuine concern for the environment.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the single-issue presidential candidate, also supports the Green New Deal. However, like former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Inslee wants the plan to include incentives for green jobs and public–private partnerships, Axios reported.

Ocasio–Cortez’s staff hasn’t lost faith in New Consensus.

“I think they’ve done a pretty good job of compiling the scope, the scale and the goals of the Green New Deal,” Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, told The Atlantic. “I think we’re still in the process of getting people to imagine what we’re talking about.”

Ocasio–Cortez and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., introduced the original Green New Deal, but they’ve given so few specifics about the plan that it is unclear whether they will define it going into 2020.

“It’s not as though the federal government’s going to wave a wand and say, ‘We’re going to do it all ourselves,’” she said on MSNBC in February. “It could be Tennessee Valley Authority–style public programs, but it could also be public–private partnerships. It can work down on a municipal level. There could be some potential contracting involved.”

Anyone’s plan could become the true Green New Deal, and whoever wins the Democratic presidential primary will likely define the energy plan—much to the chagrin of the radical environmentalists.

Ocasio–Cortez said the plan must spend at least $10 trillion: “It’s just the fact of the scenario.”

That’s how much money the special interest lobbyists have demanded, and that’s how much the radicals will offer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s proposal to spend $1.7 trillion to transform America’s energy grid will not suffice, and neither will former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s plan to spend $5 trillion.

If candidates present anything less than a domestic agenda dictated entirely by the feigned climate crisis, then it is certain the radicals will protest, claiming the Green New Deal being offered will fail to save the Earth and humanity from imminent death-by-fire.