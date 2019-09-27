The Greta Thunberg of the US is Ilhan Omar’s Daughter

‘We don’t talk a lot about how the crisis impacts black, brown, indigenous, and low-income communities…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The U.S. might have its own Greta Thunberg: Ilhan Omar’s 16-year-old daughter Isra Hirsi.

Omar’s daughter is the co-founder and executive director of U.S. Youth Climate Strike, the global movement that has staged school walkouts across the country.

“I don’t remember a time in which I didn’t hear the rhetoric of climate change as a kid,” she said, according to City Pages. “That’s become my generation’s life. Seeing how little time we have and how this continues to manifest itself into a bigger issue, more people are realizing that we need to protect our own futures.”

Unlike Thunberg, Hirsi is more focused on how climate change affects minorities and those who aren’t “privileged.”

Unfortunately, the climate change movement is largely made up of white, privileged activists, she said.

“I think it’s appealing to more white or privileged folks because they have access to things like camping or hiking and they feel connected to nature,” she explained. “But we don’t talk a lot about how the crisis impacts black, brown, indigenous, and low-income communities. When we talk about the climate crisis and we don’t talk about these communities that are being affected, we create this circle of it becoming a white issue, or an issue that doesn’t care about black and brown bodies. And that allows for solutions that don’t care about black and brown bodies.”

Hirsi has also become a vocal critic of President Trump, just like her mother.

In an interview with Democracy Now! last week, the 16-year-old vowed to do everything she could to kick Trump out of office.

“President Trump, your actions are actually harming people. Millions of people across this country are being impacted by [your inaction],” Hirsi said of Trump’s reluctance to address climate change. “Us young people are not going to stand down and allow this inaction to continue.

“We will continue to be on the streets until we see some change from your office,” Hirsi continued. “We are going to be voting you out because we need a leader that is actually going to take action on this incredible crisis.”