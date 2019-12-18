Texas Judge Sues State Agency For Forcing Her to Perform Same-Sex Marriages

Judge punished ‘for providing a solution to meet a need in my community while remaining faithful to my religious beliefs…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Texas judge is suing the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for trying to force her to perform same-sex marriages even though doing so would violate her religious beliefs.

Dianne Hensley, a justice of the peace in McLennan County, has been referring same-sex couples to other judicial appointees since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

Hensley said she has never received a public complaint for doing so, and that most couples respected her “sincerely held” Christian beliefs, according to the Texas Tribune.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct, however, said Hensley’s system of referrals is a violation of state law and a move that cast “doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.”

According to a warning issued against her last month, Hensley is in violation of Canon 4A(1) of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct.

Some members of the agency even voted to sanction Hensley, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prevented them from doing so and removed them from the agency, the Tribune reported.

Hensley responded by filing a lawsuit against the agency, claiming its warning violated the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“For providing a solution to meet a need in my community while remaining faithful to my religious beliefs, I received a ‘Public Warning.’ No one should be punished for that,” Hensley said in a statement.

Hensley also asked the court to issue a ruling that allows any justice of the peace to refuse to perform a same-sex marriage “if the commands of their religious faith forbid them to participate.”

Hensley is also seeking damages of $10,000 because the public warning “substantially burned the free exercise of her religion, with no compelling justification.”