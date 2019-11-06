Texas Voters Pass Constitutional Amendment Banning State Income Tax

‘Tonight, we heard loud and clear from Texans that they know how to spend, save and steward their money far better than any politician in Austin…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Texans voted overwhelmingly in favor of a constitutional ban on state income taxes on Tuesday, making sure that state officials can’t reverse its tax policy down the road.

Texas is one of seven states that currently does not have an income tax, but as liberals flee places like New York and California seeking more favorable financial prospects, Lone Star residents fear the wave of blue-state transplants will bring their radically progressive politics with them.

Proposition 4 will make sure a state income tax stays off the table, forcing the state House and Senate to overturn the amendment with a two-thirds majority and call a statewide election if they ever hope to establish an income tax.

The proposal will make an income tax in Texas “virtually impossible,” said state Rep. Jeff Leach, who led the push.

“The enactment of Proposition 4 is a monumental victory for the Texans of today and for future Texans of tomorrow,” Leach said in a statement.

The proposition faced push-back in the state legislature, however, and just narrowly obtained the necessary two-thirds passage from the House and Senate this summer.

“Tonight, we heard loud and clear from Texans that they know how to spend, save and steward their money far better than any politician in Austin,” Leach said. “Because of their voices and their votes, every Texan can rest easy knowing that our Constitution now ensures their hard-earned paychecks are protected from a future state income tax.”

Before Proposition 4, Texas had the “Bob Bullock” amendment, which allowed the state legislatures to impose an income tax only if voters approved it in a statewide referendum. That revenue was required to go toward school-property tax cuts and other education programs, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Proposition 4 is a necessary improvement.

“Today’s passage of Prop 4 is a victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbot said he was grateful to Leach for his “bold leadership” in advancing the amendment.

“This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work and raise a family,” he said.