Actor Terry Crews Calls Out Don Lemon’s Lies on BLM

‘Black people need to hold other black people accountable…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actor Terry Crews pushed back against CNN’s Don Lemon after Lemon tried to lecture him about Black Lives Matter and what the movement represents.

Crews appeared on Lemon’s show Tuesday night and focused on promoting a message of unity — a message the BLM is intentionally tossing aside, he explained.

Black Lives Matter is a “great mantra” and a “true mantra,” Crews said, but it has turned into a “supremacist” position that values black lives more than others.

“Black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sellouts or called Uncle Toms,” Crews told Lemon.

If the BLM movement isn’t checked, leftists activists could initiate a “move from on oppressor to the next” and constantly playing the victim card for no reason at all, Crews argued.

Instead of blaming everyone else for the Black community’s problems, African Americans should focus on real issues, like black-on-black crime, Crews added.

“The Black Lives Matter movement has said nothing about this,” Crews said. “Black people need to hold other black people accountable.”

Lemon immediately fired back and claimed Crews needs to develop a tougher skin.

“I have skin as tough as an armadillo because of what I do. I think maybe you should adapt that,” Lemon said.

Crews has been vocally critical of BLM for weeks, urging activists not to let “#blacklivesmatter morph into #blacklivesbetter.”