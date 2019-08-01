‘Temporary Protected’ Illegal Immigrant Charged w/ Rape of a Child

Status enabled pedophile Salvadoran to remain in country indefinitely…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) An illegal immigrant from El Salvador was arrested and now faces charges for the first degree rape of a child, according to immigration officials.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Border Patrol arrested Andres Fuentes Castro on July 18 in Orleans Parish, Louisiana.

Castro was returned to Baton Rouge to face the charges against him and will eventually be deported, officials said.

Castro is one of thousands of Salvadoran migrants who overstayed their protective status and failed to obey deportation orders, according to WGNO. His protective status expired in 2010, but he is now being charged with three counts of first-degree rape of a child, dating back from between 2014 and 2016.

The Temporary Protective Status allowed nearly 200,000 El Salvadorans access to the U.S.

As its name suggests, TPS is ostensibly a short-term humanitarian benefit that lets foreign nationals stay while their home countries recover from catastrophes such as civil wars, natural disasters or epidemics.

But under previous administrations this status wasn’t temporary. For more than 300,000 total immigrants, deportation was deferred entirely.

President Donald Trump is now trying to change that.

In 2018, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would remove the temporary legal status these migrants had enjoyed for almost two decades.

Now, the Salvadorans and other foreign nationals have until Sept. 9 to arrange a return of apply for alternative means of staying in the U.S.

The Trump administration said other administrations too frequently extended the temporary stays, turning the program into a means for all-but-permanent refuge.