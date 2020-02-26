Ted Cruz Rebukes Justice Sotomayor; Calls Judges ‘Partisan Political Activists’

‘Like an arsonist complaining about the noise from the fire trucks…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, turned the tables on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for attacking her conservative colleagues in a recent dissenting opinion and undermining the legitimacy of the bench.

Sotomayor complained about her colleagues after the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration 5-4 over its new public charge immigration rule, which will allow the administration to take immigrants’ dependence on the government into consideration when granting green cards and visas.

“It is hard to say what is more troubling,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissenting opinion, “that the Government would seek this extraordinary relief seemingly as a matter of course, or that the Court would grant it.”

For Sotomayor to accuse her colleagues of bias is “like an arsonist complaining about the noise from the fire trucks,” Cruz said, according to Fox News.

The Trump administration would never have had to fight for the public charge rule before the Supreme Court if liberal judges weren’t granting an nationwide injunction after nationwide injunction, he said.

“If you look to the facts of what’s happening with nationwide injunctions, I think it will explain why the Department of Justice has had to ask the Supreme Court to intervene over and over again,” he said. “In the eight years of the George W. Bush administration, district courts issued a total of 12 universal injunctions against the Bush administration. In the eight years of the Obama administration, district courts issued 19 universal injunctions against the Obama administration. In just three years of the Trump administration, we have already had 55 national universal injunctions issued against the federal government.”

The Justice Department is simply fighting back against the “partisan political activists” masquerading as judges, Cruz continued.

“I believe we have a handful of judges who are operating effectively as part of the resistance movement, putting themselves in the way of Trump policies they happen to disagree with,” he said.