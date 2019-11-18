Teams Disinterested in Kaepernick After Turning ‘Workout’ Into ‘Publicity Stunt’
NFL: ‘We are disappointed that Colin did not appear…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Colin Kaepernick has accused the NFL of intentionally keeping him out of the league, but it looks like he’s the only one to blame for his failed career on the field.
The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick — who is known for his controversial attempts to bring awareness to racial injustice — and invited all 32 times to attend.
Several prominent teams agreed to send representatives.
But before the workout was scheduled to begin, Kaepernick backed out and informed the NFL he would hold his own training at a high school over an hour away from the previously agreed-upon site.
“We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout,” the league said in a statement.
Kaepernick’s withdrawal was largely due to the fact that the NFL did not want the media to attend or film the workout.
“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency,” Kaepernick’s representatives said in a statement. “The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today.”
Even Kaepernick’s allies who had pushed for the workout, like rapper Jay-Z, slammed Kaepernick for turning a “legitimate workout” into a “publicity stunt.”
Jay-Z pressured the NFL to put the workout together after taking a “reputational bullet” to defend Kaepernick, a source told Page Six, and now he feels betrayed.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said this latest stunt is proof that Kaepernick would rather absorb the spotlight than play football.
He doesn’t want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019
There are reportedly two teams interested in signing Kaepernick, but they haven’t been named and it’s unclear how much interest there actually is.