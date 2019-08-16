Jake Tapper & Seth Meyers: Trump Voters Wanted to ‘Try the Crazy Guy’

Tapper befuddled that he could get no Republicans to appear on CNN after twin shooting massacres…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) NBC’s Seth Meyers and CNN personality Jake Tapper on Thursday mocked Trump voters, saying they supported him because they wanted to “try the crazy guy.”

Despite their ridicule, Meyers and Tapper could not understand why Republican elected officials would not join Tapper for interviews on “State of the Union” following the shooting massacres in Dayton and El Paso.

The Aug. 15 epsiode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” was rounded out with Tapper accusing Republicans of having no policies to counter mass shootings, and Tapper defending his decision not to air Trump’s “conspiracy theory” tweets about the death of alleged serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

When talking about the 2016 presidential election, Tapper said “polls indicated that people thought” Hillary Clinton won the debates, even though she did not win the presidency.

“Yeah ’cause they were like, ‘That other guy’s a little crazy though. I kinda like that. Let’s see what that looks like in the White House. Let’s try the crazy guy. It’s only for a week right? Four years!?'” Meyers said in a high-pitched, jeering voice.

“It was a little bit more complicated than that, but okay, we’ll go with that.” Tapper said.

“Trust me, I’ve been in the diners. That’s what they did,” Meyers said, referring to Trump voters. “I’ve talked to people in diners.”

Tapper then dove into left-wing conspiracy theories: “There were the Russians and Comey and Wisconsin—a lot of factors.”

Meyers said Tapper started his Sunday “State of the Union” show by criticizing Republicans, except the El Paso mayor, for refusing to be interviewed.

“We don’t make a habit of saying who we tried to get and didn’t get,” Tapper said. “But we did it because we were doing a special four hours of ‘State of the Union’ because of those two horrific shootings and we had booked literally seven Democratic presidential candidates, and we wanted people to know that we had made an effort to get national Republican figures.

He said officials from both Ohio and Texas declined offers.

“Is this what you’ve come to accept, especially with an issue like gun control where there’s very little they could probably say in the wake of the tragedy,” Meyers asked.

“We have Republicans on ‘State of the Union’ all the time,” Tapper said. “In fact, we did end up having the governor of Ohio (Mike DeWine) on like a day or two later on ‘The Lead,’ but yeah, I don’t think Republicans like to talk after gun massacres because I don’t think they have a lot of answers as to why they hold a position, for instance, on universal background checks, 90 percent of the American people support universal backround checks…so why wouldn’t you support that? And I think they don’t want to talk about it.”

When they switched to Trump’s tweet connecting Epstein’s death to the Clintons, Meyers asked Tapper why he decided “not to even show it.”

Tapper called it a “particularly deranged” tweet, “even for President Trump, who is a fan, the way that you [Meyers] appreciate good music, is a fan of conspiracy theories.”

“Because it was just crazy and libelous also,” Tapper said.