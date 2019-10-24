Tampon Brand to Remove Female Symbol after Transgender Complaints

‘Cis women who can’t menstruate and trans women are harmed by the assumption that menstruation defines femininity…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Always, a brand specializing in feminine hygiene products, said it will remove the Venus symbol from its products after LGBT activists accused it of alienating transgender customers.

Biologically female individuals who continued to experience menstruation, despite identifying as male, took issue with the woman-centric packaging.

“Could someone from Always tell me why it is imperative to have the female symbol on their sanitary products?” Twitter user Melly Bloom, one of those activists, tweeted over the summer. “There are non-binary and trans folks who still need to use your products too you know!”

Another user wrote earlier this month that Always’s products could make transgender customers feel “dysphoric.”

tw// periods hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn ✰ (@phiddies) October 13, 2019

In response, Always agreed to remove the female signs from its packaging starting in December, and it will produce an entirely new design by early next year.

“For over 35 years, Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so. We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers,” parent company Proctor & Gamble’s media relations team said in a statement.

“We routinely assess our products, packaging and designs, taking into account consumer feedback, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice.”

One transgender activist and doctor, Jennifer Gunter, said Always’s product changes will end the discrimination against transgender people who might “menstruate.”