Taco Truck Owners Apologize for Serving ICE, Then Apologize for Apologizing

‘How could any business choose sides in our politically divided country and ever hope to succeed?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Owners of a Buffalo-based taco truck company found themselves in the social media outrage-apology cycle regarding their decision to serve Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

First they apologized. Then they apologized for apologizing.

Per a request, the owners of Lloyd Taco Truck served food on Oct. 23 outside a federal detention center in Batavia, New York last Wednesday.

ICE employees staff the federal detention center, so they were the taco truck’s primary customers, NBC reported.

In response, illegal-immigration advocates accused the truck’s owners of discrimination.

“While Lloyd’s prides itself on its support of immigrants, this event shows it can still do better,” said Jennifer Connor, executive director of Justice for Migrant Families of Western New York.

The owners apologized Thursday, saying they experienced a “lapse” in judgement.

“Lloyd has deep ties to the immigrant and refugee communities in Buffalo,” the owners said in a statement. “There is no excuse for what happened and we have already begun to update our internal procedures to ensure future truck stops and events align with our company’s values.”

Lloyd’s then offered to “make amends and learn” by giving its Oct. 23 lunch profits to Justice for Migrant Families of Western New York.

After Lloyd’s concession to the radical left, Twitter users—including a Republican state legislator—accused the company’s owners of opposing American law enforcement, NBC reported.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, who is also running to replace recently resigned U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in New York’s 27th Congressional District, denounced the food vendor for pandering to far-left activists over law enforcement.

In what world does a company feel the need to apologize for serving food to federal law enforcement officers who work in dangerous conditions? Pathetic pandering. The men and women who work to enforce our immigration laws and protect us deserve better. https://t.co/0LUqpxrDZn — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) October 24, 2019

Pete Cimino, a co-owner of Lloyd’s, then apologized for apologizing.

He pleaded for the outraged parties to understand that Lloyd’s is not political.

“We make tacos—not war. We serve all communities. We go to all neighborhoods,” Cimino said. “Why would we be? How could any business choose sides in our politically divided country and ever hope to succeed?”

Cimino said the owner’s original apology was “hasty.”

He said the company’s Facebook page has received about 5,000 comments, 90 percent of which he said expressed anger that company was opposed to either immigrants or law enforcement.

“We live in divisive times,” Cimino said. “People get emotional and feel strongly about issues like immigration policy, and social media only magnifies those emotions, but we make lunch and dinner, not policy. We support all our communities.”