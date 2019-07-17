POLL: Swing State Voters Don’t Like AOC and ‘The Squad’

‘We never need to ask for permission or wait for an invitation to lead…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, is dominating the conversation in swing states, and it’s turning moderate voters away from the Democratic Party, according to a new poll.

AOC and the rest of “The Squad” continue to clash with establishment Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. But voters don’t agree with the freshman congresswomen’s divisive rhetoric and socialist policies, Axios reported.

The poll, taken in May, included 1,003 registered, “white,” young voters who imploded the “Blue Wall” in the Midwestern swing states.

Out of the 74% who recognized AOC, only 22% had a “favorable view.”

And out of the 53% voters who recognized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., only 9% had a “favorable view.”

Socialism was viewed favorably by 18%, and unfavorably by 69%.

If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,” a top Democrat told Axios. “She’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”

President Trump and the Republicans are using this to their advantage, reminding voters of AOC’s and Omar’s anti-American and anti-Semitic comments.

“IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to AOC, Omar, and Tlaib as “radical Democrats.”

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said on Monday. “They hate their own country.”

The young, far-left Democrats, however, have defended their extremist rhetoric and their battle against the Democratic establishment.

“We never need to ask for permission or wait for an invitation to lead,” Omar said, adding there’s a “constant struggle oftentimes with people who have power about sharing that power.”