Susan Rice Claims Trump Hugged, Sympathized w/ Her After Benghazi

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, claimed that President Donald Trump sympathized with her after the Benghazi scandal fallout. Rice said Trump even claimed she had been “unfairly treated” by the media.

Rice’s accusation came after Trump ridiculed her on Twitter for criticizing his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria.

Rice said in an interview with Stephen Colbert that the move was “bats**t crazy.

Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

Rice responded to the tweet by reminding Trump of comments he allegedly made to her at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2015.

“Then why did you come up and hug me at 2015 WHCD when I’d never met you (which was totally gross) and whisper in my ear that I had been ‘very unfairly treated’ over Benghazi and ‘was doing a great job for the country’?” Rice wrote on Twitter.

Rice also made the accusation in her new tell-all book, in which she describes the uncomfortable hug she allegedly received from Trump just weeks before he declared his candidacy for president.

“He grabs me by the shoulders and sort of pulls me up out of my chair,” Rice said in an interview with MSNBC last week.

“I turn around to find that it’s Donald Trump. And then he hugs me,” she continued. “I’ve never seen this man in person before, never met him. He hugs me and while he’s hugging me he whispers into my ear, ‘I think you were very unfairly treated over Benghazi and you’re doing a great job for the country.’”