Surging Number of African Migrants Now Appearing at Mexican Border

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested dozens on Wednesday as refugees from African countries amassed at the U.S.–Mexico border seeking asylum.

Border agents have arrested more than 500 people from the African continent in the Del Rio Sector since May 30, according to the agency.

They typically travel in groups as family units from the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Angola, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“The introduction of this new population places additional burdens on processing stations, to include language and cultural differences,” said Raul L. Ortiz, Del Rio Sector chief patrol agent, in a statement.

“Our agents continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves,” Ortiz said.

Mexico’s lax immigration rules makes it possible for migrants around the world to try and gain access to the U.S.

In Nuevo Laredo—across the border from Laredo, Texas—more than 1,500 Central and West African refugees have gathered at the southern border, trying to seek asylum in the U.S., according to USA Today.

“They don’t speak the language, they don’t have money, they’re not very well-received in Mexico,” said Mike Smith, a Methodist pastor who runs a migrant shelter in Laredo.

Last Saturday, the CBP said it picked up a group of 37 African immigrants attempting illegal crossings into Texas. The week before, agents said they picked up a group of 116 African migrants crossing the river into the Del Rio sector.

Del Rio Sector’s apprehensions of non-Mexican immigrants has increased by nearly 500 percent this year, according to CBP.

“We are continuing to see a rise in apprehensions of immigrants from countries not normally encountered in our area,” Ortiz said in a statement.

“Groups of family units from around the world are traveling thousands of miles just to enter the United States illegally to exploit our immigration laws,” he said.