White, Male, Christian Grad Student Compared to KKK during Abortion Research

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Steven Jacobs earned a doctorate from the University of Chicago with a dissertation about the abortion debate, but while he gathered data, he faced harassment from academia.

Jacobs surveyed thousands of biologists, asking them when they believe human life begins, The College Fix reported.

He discovered that the vast majority of biology professors (75 percent) believe life begins at fertilization.

But Jacobs learned, often through attacks on his character, that believing life begins at fertilization does not mean that society should restrict the murder of unborn humans.

As a graduate student at the University of Chiacgo, Jacobs asked his professor whether he could research and write about the American abortion debate for a qualitative research class.

The identity-politics Left shut him down.

“When I spoke with my peer mentor and other students in my program, I heard different voices saying the same thing—that I should not research the abortion debate,” he said. “It was expressed to me that I should not do work on abortion because of who I was: a white, Christian man.”

Jacobs backed down from the research project. He left the University of Chicago to earn a law degree before he returned in 2014, found an academic advisor who he describes as a “fearless thinker,” and restarted the project to survey opinions about when human life begins.

The abortion debate hits a roadblock at this question because most pro-life Americans believe life begins at fertilization or conception, while pro-abortion Americans either argue that life begins at viability or birth—or that the question cannot be answered or does not matter.

Jacobs began with a preliminary survey of 2,899 American adults to determine whether public believes the question, “When does a human’s life begin?” is vital when discussing abortion.

He learned that Americans believe it is important, and they “selected biologists as the group most qualified to determine when a human’s life begins.”

So he began to survey biologists.

Some responded viciously.

One professor “accused me of nefarious intentions and threatened to sabotage my work by telling other biologists to not participate in my study,” Jacbos said. The professor “ultimately reported me to my school’s ethics committee.”

His advisor told him to stop collecting data, though he eventually decided to defend Jacobs before the ethics committee.

When he began research again in September 2016, Jacobs immediately met more resistance.

“My study was once again canceled within a week,” he said. “I was told that my survey seemed like it was developed by the Ku Klux Klan; I was told that my work could expedite the extinction of the human race; I was told that I should be ashamed of myself since I was damaging the reputation of the University of Chicago.”

They attacked his research methods, his intentions and his character.

One biologist even boldly declared, “Abortion is not about biology.”

The College Fix documented numerous responses that ranged from aggressive to hurtful to insane.

Jacobs got the answers that he was searching for.

Nearly 90 percent of self-described pro-life and very pro-life biologists agreed that life begins at fertilization.

About 80 percent of respondents with neutral beliefs about abortion said life begins at fertilization.

According to his research, 70 percent of pro-choice biologists admitted life begins at fertilization, and 60 percent of strongly pro-choice biologists said the same.

“A human’s life begins at fertilization,” Jacobs said. “An abortion is the intentional killing of a human, and thus should be recognized as a homicide.”

He said he hoped his research would move the abortion debate from “When does life begin?” to“Is it OK to kill unborn humans?”

“Let’s stop debating whether a fetus is a human and start debating whether all humans have rights and, if so, how to balance one human’s right to abort and another human’s right to life,” he said.