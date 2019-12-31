Peter Strzok Sues DOJ For ‘Violating’ Free Speech, Privacy Rights

‘Would leave thousands of career federal government employees without protections from discipline…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok is suing the federal government, claiming the Department of Justice violated his rights to free speech and privacy when he was fired.

Strzok first sued the agency in August, but the DOJ responded with a motion to dismiss the case, arguing Strzok’s high-profile role in the FBI’s investigations “imposed on him higher burden of caution with respect to speech.”

Because Strzok violated that caution in his text messages with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the DOJ had every right to fire him, the motion reads.

Strzok’s legal team, however, countered and said that if this argument creates a dangerous precedent: “The government’s argument would leave thousands of career federal government employees without protections from discipline over the content of their political speech,” they argued, according to Politico.

Strzok also claimed “there is no evidence” he actively tried to undermine President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, or that he attempted “to punish” FBI agents who celebrated Trump’s victory.

“This vignette is yet additional evidence of this Administration’s pattern of treating critics of President Trump more harshly than his supporters,” Strzok’s lawsuit states.

Page has filed a similar lawsuit, arguing the DOJ and FBI “betrayed” her by publicly releasing her text exchanges with Strzok.

The FBI and DOJ unlawfully released her text messages, which were sent on a cellphone provided by the FBI, “to promote the false narrative that [Page] and others at the FBI were biased against President Trump, had conspired to undermine him, and otherwise had engaged in allegedly criminal acts, including treason,” Page’s lawsuit claims.

Page also argued that the public release of her private messages resulted in numerous damages, including the “cost of therapy to cope with unwanted national media exposure and harassment,” and “permanent loss of earning capacity due to reputational damage.”