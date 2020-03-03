Streisand Claims Trump Will ‘Extinguish’ America if Reelected

‘We can’t go on like this. It’s too dangerous…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Left-wing Hollywood star Barbra Streisand claimed America “could be extinguished” if President Donald Trump wins reelection in November.

Trump is a “one-man weapon of mass destruction,” Streisand claimed in an op-ed for Variety magazine.

“Every morning I wake up, holding my breath while I turn on my phone to see the latest news,” she wrote. “I think to myself, ‘It can’t be worse than yesterday.’ But when the news loads, I think, ‘Ohhhhh, yes, it is worse.”

Streisand blasted Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and claimed Trump falsely took credit for an economy he “inherited” from former President Barack Obama.

“Since 2016, we’ve been dragged down into the mud of Trump’s swamp,” she wrote. “We can’t go on like this. It’s too dangerous.”

Streisand, a longtime Democratic donor, has previously praised Hillary Clinton for demonstrating that “strength and kindness can exist in equal measure.”

“Needless to say, three years ago, I was truly hoping to sing at your inauguration,” she said to Clinton at a rare performance last year.

She also released a politically-charged album in 2018 ahead of the midterm elections, and much of it seemed to be dedicated to Trump.

In one song, she urged voters to “bring back dignity and grace” when they cast their ballots.

And in another, she said, “We need a new America — without pollution, without obscenities, without insults, without revenge.”

“I was very driven by this president’s lies,” Streisand said of her album. “And that’s why this first song is ‘Don’t Lie to Me.'”

Unless Democratic voters get rid of Trump, Streisand wrote in her op-ed, America’s “beacon of hope” will cease to exist.

“Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country,” Streisand wrote. “The ‘beacon of hope’ that is America could be extinguished if he’s given another four years.”