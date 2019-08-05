Streisand Trashes Trump, Praises Clintons in Rare Concert in NYC

‘Madam Secretary, you gave our allies confidence and our foes unambiguous clarity…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Left-wing Hollywood star Barbra Streisand returned to the concert stage over the weekend — her first performance in 13 years — by trashing President Donald Trump and praising former President Bill Clinton.

“A great president needs a sense of history and unquiet able thirst for knowledge,” Streisand said. “And the compassion that would not allow children to be separated from their parents.”

According to New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, Streisand also polled the crowd to find out whether there were more Democrats or Republicans in attendance.

She then sang a “parody of Send in the Clowns about Trump.”

Irritated by Streisand’s random, impromptu political moment, some Trump supporters in attendance yelled, “Just sing!”

Trump supporters are screaming “JUST SING” and “WE DON’T WANNA HEAR IT” at Barbra Streisand. Meanwhile a man behind me just said “they don’t like the truth. They can’t handle the truth.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 4, 2019

Several Democratic politicians were also in attendance, including Rep. Jerry Nadler, Al Sharpton, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“He left this country with a budget surplus!” Streisand said of Bill Clinton. “By the way he did that by taxing the highest wage earners.”

And to Hillary, she said: “Madam Secretary, you gave our allies confidence and our foes unambiguous clarity. You demonstrated that strength and kindness can exist in equal measure. And needless to say, three years ago, I was truly hoping to sing at your inauguration.”

Streisand then stopped singing to show the crowd a “slideshow of photos from her life,” according to Nuzzi.

There were photos of her with stars such as Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn, her first Manhattan apartment, and the “second-hand Bentley” she bought.