Supermarket Chain Employees Win Lawsuit After Union Harasses, Lies to Them

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of two Stop & Shop supermarket employees after the United Food and Commercial Workers labor union illegally harassed and lied to them.

As part of the settlement, the UFCW union has to post notices of rights in more than 70 Stop & Shop stores, on the internet and in their monthly newsletter. The notices will inform employees that union membership is optional.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation represented Matthew Coffey and Saood Rafique, the employees who decided to resign their union membership and continue working during a union-boss-orchestrated strike in April 2019, NRTW reported.

“This victory for Mr. Rafique, Mr. Coffey, and their co-workers should serve as a reminder to all American employees—and union officials—that the individual rights of workers don’t cease to exist when union bosses call a strike,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation.

UFCW officials told Coffey and Rafique that they had to join the union to start working at Stop & Shop. This was a lie, since mandatory union membership is illegal.

Trusting the union officials, Coffey and Rafique joined the union and paid dues for years.

Once the strike began in April, Coffey and Rafique learned about their right not to be union members, so they left the union and returned to work.

UFCW officals intimidated them with “illegal union discipline for violating their alleged ‘membership’ oaths,” NRTW reported.

Rafique said a UFCW official told his fellow employees not to help him at work after the strike concluded “to make his job duties … more difficult to carry out.”

UFCW officials also demanded that Coffey appear before an illegal tribunal to face punishment for working during the strike.

The NLRB ruled that the union must reimburse Coffey and Rafique for the dues that they paid.

“Workers have a legal right to defy union boss strike demands, and workers subjected to union threats, harassment or worse for exercising those rights can turn to the National Right to Work Foundation for free legal aid in holding union bosses accountable for their illegal actions.”