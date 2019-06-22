Stop & Shop Employee Says Union Threatened Him for Working During Strike

‘Once again, union bosses have been caught red-handed lying to workers about their legal rights, then retaliating against workers who eventually learn the truth…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Stop & Shop employee filed a complaint Thursday with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the United Food and Commercial Workers union lied to him, threatened him, and unlawfully tried to punish him for working during a strike.

The Stop & Shop in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts hired Saood Rafique in 2011.

The UFCW union falsely told Rafique that he had to join the union to be employed at Stop & Shop, so he joined it.

The union ordered a strike in April, but Rafique “exercised his right to continue to work during the strike,” said the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which is representing Rafique.

Rafique alleged three incidents in which the UFCW union harassed him during the strike, NRTW reported.

He said a UFCW manager ordered “employees to not work with [Saood Rafique] in order to make his job duties in the meat department more difficult to carry out,” according to the complaint.

Rafique claimed union representatives came to the Jamaica Plains store, criticized him and other employees who chose to work during the strike, and asked union loyalists to spy on them and report their actions.

UFCW union bosses also sent a letter to Rafique in which they threatened illegal discipline, including terminating his employment.

The letter said “workers have the right to bring you to trial in front of the Executive Board” and that he and fellow employee employees could be “fired from Stop & Shop since it is a union shop.”

The National Labor Relations Act outlawed union shops in 1947.

He stayed in the union until learning that mandatory membership violates federal law, at which point he left it.

Earlier this year, UFCW union bosses bullied Stop & Shop employee Matthew Coffey. He filed an unfair labor practice complaint in May after the union lied to him about membership and harassed him for working during a strike.

“Once again, union bosses have been caught red-handed lying to workers about their legal rights, then retaliating against workers who eventually learn the truth and exercise their right to defy union officials’ strike demands,” said National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix.

“As these cases demonstrate, the legal rights of rank-and-file workers are frequently the first casualty when union bosses attempt to bully workers into abandoning their jobs as part of union strike actions,” Mix said.